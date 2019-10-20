A First in History of Indian Cricket - Double Centurions in all three Tests of the series

Image Source : AP/PTI For the first time in Indian cricket, the team had a double centurion in all the three Tests of the series.

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden double century during the second day of the final Test against South Africa in Ranchi. The Mumbai batsman, who was experimented for the opening role in the series, has seemingly sealed the spot after he crossed the 500-run mark in the four innings he has played so far.

With Rohit's remarkable innings, Team India has recorded yet another feat in terms of batting stats. For the first time in its cricketing history, the Indian team has double-centurions in all the Test matches of the series.

Mayank Agarwal scored a double-ton (215) in the first Test in Visakhapatnam, while Virat Kohli followed him with an unbeaten 254 in Pune. Rohit, meanwhile, smashed a double hundred in Ranchi, scoring 212.

The 32-year-old batsman took 245 deliveries to score his first double century in the longest format of the game. He also became the only fourth player in the world to have a double ton in both, ODIs and Tests. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag have achieved the feat thus far.

Mayank Agarwal, who partners Rohit in the opening order, forged a brilliant 317-run stand for the first wicket during his 215-run innings. India eventually registered a comprehensive 203-run victory in Visakhapatnam.

In the second Test, it was the turn of Indian captain Virat Kohli, who had been struggling with a series of low scores in longest format. Virat also reached his highest individual score (254*) in the innings, which led India to an innings victory in Pune.

Rohit, meanwhile, broke numerous records during his 212-run innings in the ongoing Test in Ranchi. The 32-year-old batsman went past Mohammad Azharuddin for the most number of runs by an Indian batsman in a Test series against South Africa. He also has the highest number of runs in the series at the moment.

With three centuries in as many Tests, Rohit Sharma also went past Ajinkya Rahane for the most number of runs by an Indian batsman in Tests in 2019.