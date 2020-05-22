Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Don't have clarity yet: Kevin Roberts on fate of T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has revealed there is still no clarity on the fate of ICC T20 World Cup 2020. 16 teams from around the globe are currently scheduled to travel Down Under in October and fight it out for the glittering trophy.

All cricket around the world has been suspended since March due to coronavirus pandemic and dark clouds are circling over the showpiece event in Australia as well.

"We don't have clarity on that one, yet. But as the situation continues to improve, you never know what might be possible," Roberts told News Corp. "It's ultimately a decision for the ICC."

Roberts, however, expressed his confidence over hosting India in a blockbuster series later this year. Virat Kohli and his troops are currently scheduled to play four Tests Down Under in the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November.

"I guess there's no such thing as certainty in today's world so I can't say 10 (out of 10), but I'm going to say nine out of 10," Roberts said.

"With the variable being, who would know whether we can have crowds I'd be really surprised if we can't get the Indian tour away.

"But I wouldn't, hand on heart suggest we'll have full crowds from the start. We'll just have to see how that goes," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage