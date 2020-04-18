Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Delhi Capitals' Alex Carey not sure of IPL happening this year

Delhi Capitals newly-recruit Alex Carey feels that the 13th edition of Indian Premier League might not go ahead. Carey, who was scheduled to make his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals, said only time will tell whether the T20 World Cup and the IPL can happen this year with the COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the globe.

"At this stage, it's looking likely that (IPL) might not go ahead," Carey was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia on Friday.

"It would be nice to be in Delhi playing cricket - it was my first time selected to be part of the IPL. I'm still really positive.

Carey, who was excited to be coached by Australia's great Ricky Ponting, has still some hope that the mega-tournament to go ahead with T20 World Cup

"I'm sure the world will move in the way we want it to, and there's still that hope later in the season the IPL will go ahead and the (men's T20) World Cup (scheduled for Australia), but we'll wait and see," he added.

With most countries under lockdown, Carey currently is in isolation with his wife Eloise and 19-month-old son Louis in Adelaide. He is also fine-tuning his wicket-keeping skills by throwing a golf ball against a wall and catching it on the rebound.

"I look at it as I'm healthy, safe, and getting to spend a lot of time with my family. It was a big couple of years on the cricket field, so to have to spend time at home is quite nice," the vice-captain of Australia's limited-over team said.

Carey was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.40 crore in the player auction.

Earlier, Carey has shown eagerness to soak up the cricketing prowess of coach and Australia great Ricky Pointing in the IPL.

"I can't wait, even if I'm not playing, to just sit alongside him (Ponting) and chat cricket with him. I'll probably hang out of his pocket for the few months that I'm there," Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

