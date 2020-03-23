Coronavirus Outbreak: Veteran pacer Jason Gillespie self isolates after returning from England

Monday, March 23, 2020
     
Gillespie, who is also the English county club Sussex's head coach took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets revealing that he is in isolation for the next two weeks after returning to home.

New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2020 12:40 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie returned from England and is self-isolating after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all professional cricket till May 28.

Gillespie, who is also the English county club Sussex's head coach took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets revealing that he is in isolation for the next two weeks after returning to home.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"Due to current events it was decided by @SussexCCC and myself that it would be best if I was back home in Australia. Hence I am now home and in isolation for the next 2 weeks. Having just been o/s, I urge everyone to please stay at home. It is the ONLY option for all of us," Gillespie tweeted.

"Our club @SussexCCC have been amazing looking after all our players and staff. We cut short our pre season trip to Cape Town and the clubs absolute priority has always been staff and players that were home and away," he added.

The ECB on Friday suspended all professional cricket amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With nearly half of the coronavirus positive cases in New South Wales, Australia has 1,314 cases confirmed cases of the pandemic.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation declared Europe as the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic owing to the spurt of cases in the region.

(With ANI Inputs)

