Big opportunity for Rohit Sharma: Zaheen Khan supports decision to try Rohit as opener in Tests

Rohit Sharma was retained in the side for the three-match Test series against South Africa, which begins on October 2. The Indian batsman will be playing as an opener for the first time in the longest format of the game.

The move is made to accommodate Rohit in the side after Hanuma Vihari has seemingly sealed the number 6 spot with a terrific show in the West Indies. Moreover, the Mumbai batsman has emerged as one of the best ODI batsmen ever since he started to open for the side in the limited-overs in 2013.

The team management is expecting a similar show from Rohit in the longest format of the game, and his former teammate Zaheer Khan has welcome the move.

Zaheer, who also works with Rohit at Mumbai Indians, said that such stark change in the batting positions in different formats could upset a batsman’s rhythm.

“It’s good if he opens. I think he (Rohit) will feel comfortable as well because he already opens in white-ball cricket,” Zaheer said in an interview with Indian Express.

“Virender Sehwag had also said that the best thing that happened to him was opening in Test cricket after opening in ODIs. The rhythm is set for him because he has been opening for a long time. He is in a zone now. What happens is, when you bat at four or five position, a batsman has to wait. That can upset a batsman’s rhythm. The comfort zone is the key.”

The former Indian fast bowler further stated that it is difficult to keep Rohit Sharma out of the Test side.

“Time will only tell (whether the team will be patient with Rohit Sharma) but the decision which has been taken now is on the lines that you can’t keep a player like Rohit out of the team,” said Zaheer.

“It’s an opportunity for Rohit and also for the team to have such an in-form player. It also needs to be seen that in the coming home series will India go with four bowlers or five bowlers? In the West Indies, three fast bowlers and one spinner played. In India, two spinners will play, so will the team go for only two seamers? Or will the team go with five bowlers.”