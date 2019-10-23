Image Source : ANI TWITTER Will lead BCCI the same way I led India: Sourav Ganguly's promise as president

Sourav Ganguly addressed the media for the first time as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president on Wednesday after he officially took over the post earlier in the day.

Ganguly, who was nominated a week back and eventually elected unopposed, will hold office for nine months after which he will have to demit because of a mandatory cooling-off period. Ganguly can hold office till July 2020 under the new rules as he has been the president of the CAB for the past five years and an administrator can only serve six years at a trot.

Speaking to the press in his first interaction as the head of BCCI, he promised a corruption-free and credible BCCI.

"It's an honour for me to lead BCCI. Will do the best for Indian cricket. We are here to work for Indian cricket.

"It's a new start for BCCI. When I took over as captain, fortunately or unfortunately a lot was needed to be done. It is a similar sort of situation where things need to be. I find myself very fortunate where I can make a change and it's a challenge for me and I will do it the way I know.

"No compromise on credibility, corruption-free -- that is the way I led Team India and that is the way I will lead BCCI. It will be the same for all. That's the way I led India and that's how I will take the organization forward in whatever time I have," Ganguly told the reporters in Mumbai.

With Ganguly and his new team taking over, CoA's watch, which started on January 30, 2017, also came to an end.

The 47-year-old will be assisted by new members comprising of Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah as the new secretary while Arun Dhumal will be the new treasurer. Kerala's Jayesh George took the joint secretary's position while Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand will be the new vice-president.

The former India captain also said that he will speak to current India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday and labelled him as the most important man in Indian cricket.



"I will help Kohli in every possible way. I am sure Virat and I will share a good relation."



"Virat has taken Indian cricket to a new level," he added.