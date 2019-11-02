Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Watch AUS vs PAK live cricket match online on SonyLIV

After beating Sri Lanka 3-0, the Australian team is all set to lock horns against Pakistan, who are going through a rough phase after sacking skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Pakistan will play their first match under newly-appointed captain Babar Azam . Australia proved to be a force to reckon with against Sri Lanka as the hosts dominated the three-match series courtesy David Warner's power show in all the games. While on the other side, fast bowling could be Pakistan's biggest strength in the three-match T20I against Australia with the likes of rookie paceman Mohammad Musa and experienced Mohammad Amir in the squad. Here are the details of When, Where and How to watch live Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I live online and on Television. ( LIVE MATCH SCORECARD

Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 1st T20I:

When is Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I?

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will be played on November 1 (Friday).

When will Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I start?

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I will start at 09:00 AM IST

Where is Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I being played?

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I is being played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Where can you watch Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Online?

You can watch Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I live cricket streaming match online on SonyLIV, AirtelTV and JioTV. You can also live stream Australia vs Pakistan match free online on Kayo Sports with 14-days trial pack.

Where can you watch Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live TV Telecast?

You can watch Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I on Sony SIX.

What are the squads for Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I?

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Musa