Aakash Chopra picks India's Test and T20I teams if both sides played on same day

Image Source : TWITTER/@CRICKETAAKASH Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer and presently a commentator, Aakash Chopra on Sunday joined the latest bandwagon of veterans selecting their team's Test and T20I side if they were to play on the same day. Cricket in the post-COVID-19 world might see one team playing two formats at the same time in a bid to make up for the lost time owing to the coronavirus pandemic. While the chances of it happening are bleak, many veteran cricketers have begun this trend of picking their own Test and T20I teams.

Aakash assumed the scenario of India having to play T20I and Test series in Australia at the same time. And, giving more importance to the Test format, Aakash picked the crucial players for the longer format.

Aakash's batting main lineup for the Test side is almost as similar to the one that featured in the New Zealand series barring Rohit Sharma replacing Prithvi Shaw in the combination. He finished the lineup with Hanuma Vihari at No.6 followed by Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper.

Aakash had some difficulty in deciding the bowling combination with the toss-up happening between - Ashwin and Jadeja as spinner alongside Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah in Tests or T20Is. Eventually, he picked Ashwin and replaced Bumrah with Umesh Yadav.

In T20Is, he picked KL Rahul as his T20I skipper and opener alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Aakash then picked Manish Pandey at No.3 and Shreyas Iyer at No.4 followed by Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya as the two finishers. He also kept Ravindra Jadeja in the T20I side.

Aakash Chopra's squad -

Test: Rohit, Mayank, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Vihari, Saha, Ashwin, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Kuldeep.

T20Is: Rahul, Dhawan, Manish, Iyer, Pant, Hardik, Jadeja, Chahal, Chahar, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Thakur

India have not played a single international cricket since March with even the 13th season of IPL postponed indefinitely. But India are scheduled for a tour of Australia in October where they will play the T20I series before the World T20 followed by the four-match Border-Gavaskar contest and three more ODIs in January.

