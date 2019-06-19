2019 World Cup: Ruled out of World Cup, Shikhar Dhawan says 'the show must go on'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing World Cup due to a thumb injury, and posted a video message following the announcement.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing 2019 World Cup with a thumb injury, penned an emotional message for fans on social media. The swashbuckling batsman wrote he feels emotional to announce that he will no longer be a part of the mega tournament, as his thumb won't recover on time.

"I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!," Dhawan tweeted.

Dhawan also tweeted a video along with the message. Watch it here.

I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zx8Ihm3051 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 19, 2019

The 33-year-old picked up the injury on his left thumb during the June 9 clash against Australia in London and was initially ruled out of three games -- against Pakistan (June 16), Afghanistan (June 22) and the West Indies (June 27).

"Shikhar Dhawan has fractured the base of the metacarpal (bone) of his left hand. His hand will remain in cast till mid July which rules him out of the ICC 2019 World Cup," team's administrative manager Sunil Subramanium told the mediapersons.

"We have written to the ICC requesting Rishabh Pant as replacement," he added.

Meanwhile, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been announced as Dhawan's replacement. Pant comes in with an accumulated ODI experience of five matches but is considered a trump card owing to his fearless approach.

He was part of the official standbys list along with Ambati Rayudu.

Dhawan was always running against time to be fit for the match against England, scheduled for June 30 in Birmingham.

It is learnt that Dhawan, who played through pain to score a hundred against Australia, "had no chance" of recovering in time.