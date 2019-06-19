Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup, Rishabh Pant to replace him

Image Source : AP According to IANS, Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the World Cup, as he is not in the position to recover in time for the later stages of the tournament.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing 2019 World Cup, as he is not in a position to recover in time for the remaining games of the showpiece event.

The call on Dhawan was made after it was ascertained that the opener, who sustained a thumb fracture, will take more than two weeks to recover, news agency IANS reported.

"Dhawan has been ruled out. He is not in a position to take part in the World Cup," a source said.

India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar had earlier said that the team management did not want to rule out injured opener Shikhar Dhawan and wanted to observe his progress.

"We will take at least 10-12 days to take a call on Shikhar's condition. We don't want to rule out a precious player like him," Bangar had told the media on the eve of India's third World Cup clash against New Zealand.

Dhawan suffered the injury after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery during his 109-ball 117 knock against Australia. While the X-ray didn't show any fracture, CT scan revealed otherwise and Dhawan was taken to a specialist for further assessment.

Promising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is already with the team as cover for Dhawan. He reached Manchester and joined the Indian team ahead of the clash against Pakistan.