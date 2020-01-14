1st ODI in numbers: Australia register record-equalling win margin in India with Mumbai victory

Image Source : AP Australia's captain Aaron Finch, second from right, is congratulated by Indian captain Virat Kohli, left, after Australia won the first one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Mumbai

Captain Aaron Finch and David Warner hit centuries as Australia hammered India by 10 wickets in the first one-day international on Tuesday.

Warner was 128 not out and Finch 110 not out as Australia scored 258 without loss in 37.4 overs in reply to India’s 255 all out.

Here are the key stats from the first ODI between India and Australia in Mumbai...

4 Australia now have four consecutive win against India in India with three other coming in the last series in March 2019. Australia have previously achieved this feat in 2003 and 2006 and are the only team to have registered this feat.

2 Australia are the second team to win by 10 wickets in India against India. The last team to achieve this feat was South Africa in 2005 in Kolkata. Overall, they are the fifth team to defeat India in ODIs by this margin.

256 is the second-highest target chased by a country without losing a wicket in ODIs. It only stands behind 279 changed bu South Africa against Bangladesh in Kimberly in 2017 by Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla.

3 This is India's third straight loss at the Wankhede with the other two being against New Zealand (by six wickets in 2017) and against South Africa (by 214 runs in 2015).

258 is the highest partnership for any wicket against India surpassing the previous record of 235 by Steve Smith and Goerge Bailey in 2016 in Perth. It is also the third-highest partnership for Australia for any wicket after 284 by Travis Head and Warner in 2017 and 260 by Smith and Warner in Perth.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc took 3-56 in only his second ODI on Indian soil as the host's middle-order collapsed after a 121-run second-wicket partnership between Lokesh Rahul (47) and Shikhar Dhawan (74).

"I thought the way we fought back during the middle overs was impressive. Shikhar and KL were batting really well, looking to accelerate. So, I'm proud of the way the boys fought back. We could still brush up in the field a bit but that happens sometimes when the outfield is slightly damp. Overall, a good performance. Always tough to beat India in India," said Finch in the post-match presentation.

(With AP inputs)