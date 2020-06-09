Image Source : NASA 'Mirror image' of earth, sun found 3000 light-years away (Representational image)

Scientists have discovered a massive exoplanet that orbits a star located some 3,000 light-years away from us and it may be potentially habitable. The newly-discovered planet, KOI-456.4, is less than twice the size of Earth, orbits a sun-like star, making the two practically a "mirror image" of our own planet and sun, as reported by Fox News.

The team of scientists also pointed out that the planet's host star, Kepler-160, actually emits visible light, thus standing out among the central stars of almost all other exoplanets which emit infrared radiation, are smaller and fainter than the Sun and therefore belong to the class of red dwarf stars."

The scientists warn, however, that they still need more data formally declare KOI-456.04 a planet, as it can possibly turn out to be “a statistical fluke or a systematic measurement error instead of a genuine planet".

