Image Source : PIXABAY Most realistic visuals from Mars surface in 4K resolution released. Watch Video

Some of the visuals from Mars are now out. At 4K resolution, the latest video shows Mars surface as real as it gets. UK's ElderFox Documentaries has published Martian footage rendered in high-quality 4K resolution.

The video, is not actually a video though. It is a slideshow of mosaic images taken over the years by 3 NASA rovers, namely Curiosity, Spirit and Opportunity.

The panorama of Glen Torridon, the clay-rich rocky area visited by Curiosity, contains 1.8 billion pixels and was made from over 1,000 different images captured by the rover during one week in 2019. ElderFox called it the “largest mosaic ever put together”.

“When the rover can connect to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, we get more favourable speeds of 2 Megabytes per second. However, this link is only available for about 8 minutes each Sol, or Martian day,” the narrator says.

Watch Mars Visuals in 4K

