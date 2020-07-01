Exclusive: Ground report from Patanjali's Coronil lab with Swami Ramdev

India TV takes you inside Patanjali Research Centre where yoga guru Swami Ramdev showcases the lab where research and manufacturing of Coronil is being conducted by Patanjali.

A while back, Swami Ramdev in a presser announced that Patanjali's Coronil will be available in markets across the country from today. Patanjali said that it has shared all of their clinical trial documents with Ayush Ministry, Government of India as requested. It said that the Ayush Ministry has also categorically agreed that Patanjali Research Foundation has appropriately worked on COVID-19 management.

In a press release issued by Patanjali, it said "Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar and NIMS University, Jaipur has jointly conducted randomized, placebo-controlled double-blinded clinical trials on Committee (IEC) and duty registered at Clinical Trial Registry - India."

"The positive outcomes of this clinical trial were disclosed to the nation on June 23, 2020. In this trial, 95 patients (in 15-65 year's age range, male-female both, asymptomatic, mild to moderate) participated on the written consent basis, 45 patients were treated with Patanjali medicines and rest 50 patients were given placebo formulations."

"The COVID-19 patient group that received Patanjali medicines showed 67 per cent recovery in 3 days and 100 per cent recovery in 7 days of treatments, that is, all of 45 patients become COVID-19 negative."

"In addition blood serum level of C-reactive proteins (CRP), Interleukin-6 (IL-6) an TNF-alpha cytokines were also detected to be significantly lower in Patanjali medicine treated COVID-19 recovered patients than the placebo group."

"This was the first and foremost clinical control trial of ayurvedic medicines on COVID-19 positive patients. We are now moving in the direction of multi-centric clinical trials for the same etiology."

Taking it to its Twitter, Patanjali said, "All clinical trial documents shared with Ayush Ministry! No difference of opinions between Ayush Ministry and Patanjali."

