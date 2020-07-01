People against Ayurvedic medicines, yoga want me in jail: Swami Ramdev hits out at Coronil critics

Image Source : INDIA TV People against Ayurvedic medicines, yoga want me in jail: Swami Ramdev

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Swami Ramdev said the idea of treating coronavirus through Ayurveda does not go down well with some people. "There are some who want me to land in jail and have even lodged an FIR against me," Yoga guru Swami Ramdev said. Speaking on the invention of Coronil, Swami Ramdev appealed to the people to be sensitive towards coronavirus positive patients, even if they have a difference of opinion with him. Speaking before the media, Swami Ramdev said the Ministry of AYUSH has applauded the work done by Patanjali, in the direction of corona management.

"The Ministry of AYUSH has confirmed the clinical trials by Patanjali. Out of total patients in the trial, 69 per cent had tested negative within 3 days. In 7 days, 100 per cent patients had tested negative," Swami Ramdev said, emphasising Coronil's efficiency as a cure for coronavirus.

"We have found that our trials were able to control the factors that lead to a person's conditioning worsening due to coronavirus," Swami Ramdev said today.

Speaking on working with scientists for Coronil, Swami Ramdev said, "We have a team of 500 scientists to work day and night to work on the cure of many diseases by Ayurvedic means."

"Our work will continue and we plan to take our research a long way," the Yoga guru added.

During the press conference, Swami Ramdev also spoke on preparing Coronil with other natural herbs. "Whatever protocols have been set by modern medical science, according to them, we have made Coronil with use of Ashwagandha, Giloy, Tulsi," the Yoga guru said.

Talking of the availability of Coronil in the market, Swami Ramdev confirmed that the medicine will now be available in the market.

No metal has been found in these medicines, the Yoga guru said.

"The Ministry of AYUSH had used the term 'COVID management' and not 'COVID treatment' for Coronil," Swami Ramdev clarified, adding, "we have cured Hepatitis and Asthma."

All clinical trial documents shared with Ayush Ministry. No difference of opinions between Ayush Ministry and Patanjali

All clinical trial documents shared with Ayush Ministry!

