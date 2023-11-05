Rajasthan: Congress MLA Malinga joins BJP ahead of assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress MLA Malinga switches sides ahead of the election

Rajasthan election: Ahead of the assembly election in Rajasthan, Congress MLA from Dholpur's Bari seat Girraj Malinga joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jaipur. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other senior leaders were present when the Congress MLA switched to BJP in Jaipur.

Congress MLA from Dholpur's Bari seat Girraj Malinga on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others in Jaipur.

Malinga, after taking membership of the BJP, said that he was being harassed in the Congress. He claimed a false case was registered against him due to the "pressure politics" built by the CM.

In March last year, Malinga and others were named in a case after two engineers were allegedly assaulted at the Bari office of the electricity department in Dholpur district. Later, he was arrested.

“In the engineers' assault case, an FIR was lodged by making me an accused and there was politics in that too. When I demanded to change the investigating officer regarding this matter, despite being a Congress MLA, the chief minister did not listen to me,” he said.

“After seeing the policies of PM Narendra Modi and with the desire to work with the thinking of the BJP, I joined the party today,” he said.

Other local Congress leaders of Dholpur, Mustaq Ahmed Khan, Ravi Pachauri, Deep Singh Kushwaha, Mangilal Sharma and Ramvaran Sharma also joined the party.

Additionally, Anurag Singh Brar, the youth wing president of the Aam Aadmi Party, also joined the BJP.

