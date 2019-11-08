There indeed was a 50-50 agreement, Sanjay Raut counters Devendra Fadnavis post his resignation

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has countered acting Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis claim and said that there was indeed a 50-50 agreement between Shiv Sena and BJP. Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Friday and resigned from his post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis addressed a press conference soon thereafter and lashed out at BJP's 'Mahayuti' ally Shiv Sena and re-asserted his stance that there was no agreement on sharing of CM post for 2.5 years each.

Raut appeared in front of the media as soon as Devendra Fadnavis' press conference was over. He downplayed Devendra Fadnavis' resignation.

"Tenure of the Maharashtra Government is over and hence he (Fadnavis) had to tender his resignation," Raut told media persons.

However, he added that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will respond to what Devendra Fadnavis said and that Thackeray's word will be final.

Sanjay Raut has spearheaded Shiv Sena's charge over last two weeks for CM post in Maharashtra. BJP and Shiv Sena, though they are allies, have not been able to come to a consensus after Maharashtra Assembly Election results on October 24. Shiv Sena has been insisting that BJP had agreed to give Shiv Sena the Chief Ministerial office for 2.5 years. BJP has been constantly denying such a deal.

Both parties reiterated their stands on Friday an impasse over government formation in Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut on Friday, met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

