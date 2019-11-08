Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM, says Uddhav Thackeray didn't pick his call

Devendra Fadnavis hand over his resignation to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has tendered his resignation today. Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari in Raj Bhavan and handed over his resignation a short while ago. Fadnavis' resignation comes on the backdrop of the failure of BJP-Shiv Sena to form a new government. Maharashtra Assembly's tenure was supposed to end at midnight on November 9.

Addressing a press conference moments after his resignation Devendra Fadnavis wore a smile and said, "I have resigned. I thank people of Maharashtra for supporting me for 5 years."

Reflecting on his tenure as CM, Fadnavis said, "We improved infrastructure in Maharashtra in the last five years. The task was massive." Answering questions on Maharashtra election result, Fadnavis said: "Our strike rate in assembly elections was about 70 per cent. Unfortunately, we could not get seats up to our expectations."

However, the big statement of Fadnavis media conference post-resignation came when he spoke about Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray. "I was surprised when Hon. Uddhav Thackeray said 'we have options' right after election results. This was a jolt. I never had any discussion on sharing of CM post for 2.5 years," Fadnavis said naming Uddhav.

"I share great camaraderie with Uddhav Thackeray. I called Uddhav Thackeray but he didn't pick up my call," Devendra Fadnavis said sharing an insight into what all transpired in run-up to a failed attempt at government formation in Maharashtra.

"Even the NCP chief Sharad Pawar made it clear that NCP would respect the mandate and sit in the Opposition/. People gave us the mandate but Shiv Sena chose to hold dialogue with Congress and NCP," Fadnavis said.

Devendra Fadnavis also made it clear that the way Shiv Sena leaders targeted PM Modi, Amit Shah and him was utterly wrong. "The type of language that Shiv Sena leaders used against us was completely wrong and uncalled for. We never said anything against Uddhav Thackeray or any other leader," Fadnavis said making it clear that the BJP was "hurt" by such behaviour.

Shiv Sena is yet to reply on Fadnavis's statement.

The results for Maharashtra assembly elections were declared on October 24 but Shiv Sena and BJP failed to arrive at a consensus to form the next government. The BJP has 105 seats while Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the 288-member assembly.

With Fadnavis' resignation, the state is all set to see President's Rule if no government is formed by November 9.

