Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee are likely to share the stage during a programme here on Sunday, TMC sources said.

"As far as we know, she (Banerjee) will attend a programme of the Kolkata Port Trust on January 12, where the prime minister would also be present," a senior Trinamool Congress leader told PTI.

Modi will be on a two-day visit to the city from January 11.