Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena accuses ally BJP of poaching MLAs

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Shiv Sena accuses ally BJP of poaching MLAs

Accusing its ally Bharatiya Janata Party of poaching MLAs, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said the people of Maharashtra want the chief minister to be from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. In its editorial mouthpiece Saamana, Sena said, "some people are trying to win over new Sena MLAs to with money power. Such complaints are increasing. Sena will not allow a politics devoid of values in the state."

"The people of Maharashtra want the chief minister to be from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and also accused its ally of using "money power" to break the deadlock over government formation," the editorial said.

"The previous govt is trying to form the new government with money power. But no one is helping farmers hence farmers want a Sena CM," it said.

Meanwhile, the accusations levied by the Shiv Sena gathered some reaction from Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, who said, "Shivsena is an alliance partner of @BJP4India and part of #Mahayuti If it feels scared that #BJP will poach their MLAs, then we can very well understand how much #BJP is morally corrupt and why we must save Maharashtra from them. Does #Mahayuti hv moral rights to form govt now?"

Shivsena is an alliance partner of @BJP4India and part of #Mahayuti

If it feels scared that #BJP will poach their MLAs, then we can very well understand how much #BJP is morally corrupt and why we must save Maharashtra from them. Does#Mahayuti hv moral rights to form govt now? — Sachin Sawant (@sachin_inc) November 7, 2019

The tenure of the current Assembly ends in two days and a delegation of senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday, to stake claim.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has also summoned his party's newly-elected 56 MLAs for government formation talks at his residence in Bandra. Meanwhile, the Governor's office has been informed about the visit by the BJP delegation.

Also Read | Pramod Sawant lame-duck CM, Goa Governor taking decisions: Congress

Also Read | NCP will sit in Opposition, says Sharad Pawar​