Maharashtra government formation: NCP will sit in Opposition, says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday cleared that his party will sit in Opposition in Maharashtra. Talking to reporters, Pawar said that his meeting with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was a normal courtesy meeting and it has got nothing to do with Maharashtra government formation. "No discussions with Sanjay Raut on political equations," Sharad Pawar said. Earlier, speculations were rife that Shiv Sena was seeking NCP's support in Maharashtra government formation.

"BJP and Shiv Sena will come together in Maharashtra," Pawar said, adding the NCP and the Congress will sit in Opposition.

"I have been the chief minister four times, not keen on that post again," Pawar said.

Pawar also said the lawyers vs cops protest in Delhi was worrisome. "The way cops were manhandled in Delhi was wrong," Pawar said when asked by reporters.

Earlier on Monday, Pawar had met Sonia Gandhi at her residence to discuss the political situation in the state.

In the meeting that lasted over half an hour, sources said the two leaders discussed the possibilities of forming an alternative government and support the Shiv Sena in case it decides to move out of its alliance with the BJP.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a bitter dispute over the issue, resulting in a stalemate over government formation despite results of the Assembly polls on October 24 giving the saffron alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and Congress-44.

