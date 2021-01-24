Image Source : AMIT SHAH/TWITTER Cong-AIUDF will open all gates to welcome infiltrators: Shah at first poll rally in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that the Congress-AIUDF will open "all gates" to welcome infiltrators if voted to power. Addressing his first election rally in poll-bound Assam, Shah said the Congress rule in the state gave only bloodshed, in which thousands of youth lost their lives.

"Can Congress and Badruddin Ajmal keep Assam free from infiltration? If they come to power, they will open all gates to welcome them, because it is their vote bank," he said.

Only the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can protect the state from infiltration from the neighbouring country, Shah said at a public rally in Nalbari.

The Congress party has entered into a grand alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming assembly election, which is expected to be held in March-April.

Launching an attack on the Congress party, Shah said it continued the British policy of divide and rule. "They created a divide between Adivasis and non-Adivasis. Assamese people and hill people, Bodos and non-Bodos. In 20 years there was only bloodshed and 10,000 Assamese youths were killed by bullets fired by the Congress," he said.

Urging the people to vote for the BJP, Shah promised if the party comes to power, Assam will be bullet-free, agitation-free and flood-free."

Shah also slammed the Congress for its constant criticism that the BJP is a communal front and said,"Congress alleges us to be communal, but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam. "One thing is sure, Assam is not safe in the hands of Congress and AIUDF." (With PTI inputs)

READ MORE: Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for 28 lakh central force personnel

READ MORE: Amit Shah on 2-day visit to Assam, Meghalaya; to hold public meetings

RELATED VIDEO