Amit Shah on 2-day visit to Assam, Meghalaya; to hold public meetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati in the early hours of Saturday, where he will launch the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme

for central paramilitary force personnel in presence of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Shah will then reach Meghalaya to chair the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) to be held in Shillong on the same day.

The NEC is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of eight states.

On Sunday, Shah will return to Assam and attend a programme to celebrate the first anniversary of the signing of the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord, which provides for political rights, economic package to the Bodo tribals living in Assam, at Kokrajhar.

Shah, on January 24, will hold two public meetings in Assam, which is scheduled to go to the polls later this year. In Assam's Kokrajhar, he will hold a meeting of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Later, he will address a public meeting organised by the BJP in Nalbari.

BJP Vice President and party in-charge of Assam, Baijayant Jay Panda, is currently camping in Assam and looking after the preparations for Shah's rally.

"The Home Minister will be visiting Assam for the second time in less than a month. Besides government programmes, including a meeting of the Bodoland Tribal Council area, he will also be reviewing the political situation and addressing a public rally organised by BJP at Nalbari," Panda had said.

During Shah's last visit to Assam, several Congress MLAs joined the BJP.

The term of the 126-member Assam Assembly is ending on 31 May 2021.

