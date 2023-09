Follow us on Image Source : AP Vietnam building fire

In a tragic incident, more than 50 people are feared dead after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi.

The fire is believed to have started late on Tuesday. Several people who were rescued from the building were hospitalised with injuries, according to a local media report.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact death toll.

The fire has been extinguished but rescue operations are continuing.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest World News