In a major development, former US President Donald Trump acknowledged that he had retained “secret” military information that he had not declassified. According to a transcript of the audio recording obtained by CNN, the former President had acknowledged this during a meeting in 2021.

“As president, I could have declassified, but now I can’t,” Trump says, according to the transcript.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

