US SHOCKER: Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked at gunpoint outside his house in Washington DC

In a shocking incident, Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar was carjacked in Washington DC, on Monday evening, his office confirmed. Citing an alert from the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, CNN reported that at least three armed men were involved in the carjacking that took place at the intersection of K Street and New Jersey Avenue in Southeast DC’s Navy Yard neighbourhood.

However, media reports claimed that the representative was safe but his car and other electronic equipment were stolen.

"As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle," Jacob Hochberg, his chief, said in a statement.

