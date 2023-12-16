One killed, 26 injured after Ukrainian councillor throws hand grenades during meeting | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ukrainian Police at Keretsky Village Council

One person was killed and dozens were injured after a Ukrainian council member attended a meeting and threw hand grenades in the room, as per multiple reports. The incident took place in the Zakarpattia area of Keretsky village in western Ukraine.

The man walked into a room where the Keretsky village council were discussing the community's budget on Friday morning, after which he took three explosives out of his pocket, pulled the pins out and threw them to the floor as the members of the council panicked, Sky News reported.

Earlier, Ukraine's National Police said that the bomber was killed and 11 others were injured in the incident. Medics at the site of the incident performed resuscitation on the man who blew up the grenades.

"Today, at 11.37 pm, a message was received on the "102" line that one of the deputies blew up grenades in the building of the Keretsky Village Council of Mukachiv District during the session," said the police, adding that 26 people were killed, and six of them admitted to hospital in serious condition.

According to the statement, the police investigation team are working at the site of the investigation and a preliminary investigation is being conducted. They also said they are treating the incident as a possible terror attack.

"The investigators qualified the event for ch. 1st century. 263 (unlawful handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) CCU. In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine is reporting and investigating the event for ch. 1st century. 258 (terrorist act)...," the police further said. There was no confirmation on whether the attack was connected to Russia's war in Ukraine.

