Facing allegations of downing Ukrainian jetliner, Iran to announce cause of crash today

After it was accused of shooting down the Ukrainian civilian jetliner by western countries like US, UK and Canada, Iran will today announce the real cause as to why the Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport, Tehran based Fars news agency reported. As per reports, all concerned foreign parties from countries whose citizens died in the crash will be present in the meeting.

"Tomorrow, after the meeting of the civil aviation accident investigation commission, the cause of the crash of the Ukrainian passenger plane will be announced," Fars news agency cited a source as saying.

In the commission meeting, the cause of Kiev-bound plane Boeing 737-800 crash will be discussed after reviewing the preliminary report. Later, they will announce the reason for the accident.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane with 176 people on board, crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All the passenger including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom, on board died in the crash.

Iran claimed that the accident occurred due to a technical error, however, states like the UK and Canada Ukrainian claim that aircraft was accidentally shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile as their intelligence information.

While Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said crash investigators from his country had arrived in Iran to assist in the probe.

