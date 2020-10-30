Magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Turkey, Greece triggers tsunami, causes massive devastation

Image Source : INDIA TV GRAB Tsunami like devastation in Turkey's Izimir after sea water entres city following powerful earthquake.

A Tsunami like devastation has been witnessed in Turkey's Izmir after an Earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 shook Greek island of Samos and Turkey's Aegean coast, US Geological Survey said on Friday.

A powerful earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey’s western Izmir province and leaving at least four people dead. Dozens more were injured, while some damage to buildings and the road network, and four light injuries were also reported on Samos.

Another tsunami footage from the earthquake in Izmir province of Turkey.



This one is really dangerous pic.twitter.com/62zfddWSi8 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020

Source: Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) Turkey Correspondent for @MiddleEastEye

Image Source : AP People work on a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece.

#BREAKING #izmir

This is what is happening now in Seferihisar, Izmir, western Turkey, after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake. pic.twitter.com/pOKylOx9xX — Rasan Remzi 😷 (@RasanRemzi) October 30, 2020

Image Source : AP People stand outside their homes in Izmir, Turkey after powerful earthquake hits country.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that four people were killed in Izmir and 120 were injured. He said 38 ambulances, two ambulance helicopters and 35 medical rescue teams were working in Izmir.

ALSO READ | Massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; 4 dead, 120 injured

Breaking: Video shows the moment a building collapsed in Izmir, Turkey, due to the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/eKsDUmIdvn — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) October 30, 2020

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 with an epicenter 13 kilometers (8 miles) north northeast of the Greek island of Samos. The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0. It is common for preliminary magnitudes to differ in the early hours and days after a quake. Multiple aftershocks struck the region.

Image Source : AP People stand outside their homes in Izmir, Turkey, Friday after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece.

(With inputs from AP)

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage