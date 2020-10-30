Magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Turkey, Greece triggers tsunami, causes massive devastation

A Tsunami like devastation has been witnessed in Turkey's Izmir after an Earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 shook Greek island of Samos and Turkey's Aegean coast, US Geological Survey said on Friday.
A powerful earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey’s western Izmir province and leaving at least four people dead. Dozens more were injured, while some damage to buildings and the road network, and four light injuries were also reported on Samos.
Another tsunami footage from the earthquake in Izmir province of Turkey.— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020
This one is really dangerous pic.twitter.com/62zfddWSi8
Source: Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) Turkey Correspondent for @MiddleEastEye
#BREAKING #izmir— Rasan Remzi 😷 (@RasanRemzi) October 30, 2020
This is what is happening now in Seferihisar, Izmir, western Turkey, after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake. pic.twitter.com/pOKylOx9xX
HAPPENING NOW - The water is receding in #Izmir #Turkeypic.twitter.com/V0ba3UStDk— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) October 30, 2020
Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that four people were killed in Izmir and 120 were injured. He said 38 ambulances, two ambulance helicopters and 35 medical rescue teams were working in Izmir.
Breaking: Video shows the moment a building collapsed in Izmir, Turkey, due to the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/eKsDUmIdvn— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) October 30, 2020
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 with an epicenter 13 kilometers (8 miles) north northeast of the Greek island of Samos. The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0. It is common for preliminary magnitudes to differ in the early hours and days after a quake. Multiple aftershocks struck the region.
