Sunday, August 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 12 days after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip that triggered tensions with China, more US lawmakers to visit nation

12 days after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip that triggered tensions with China, more US lawmakers to visit nation

China responded to Pelosi's visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan.

AP Reported By: AP Taipei Published on: August 14, 2022 17:40 IST
A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a US government
Image Source : AP A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a US government plane landing about 7 p.m. at Songshan Airport in Taipei

Taiwan news: A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China.

China responded to Pelosi's visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan.

The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a visit to Asia, the American Institute in Taiwan said. They will meet senior leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues.

A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a US government plane landing about 7 p.m. at Songshan Airport in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital.

Related Stories
Why is US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, and what makes China angry?

Why is US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, and what makes China angry?

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit: China announces trade sanctions, military drills around island

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit: China announces trade sanctions, military drills around island

Taiwan Prez Tsai meets Nancy Pelosi, says 'Will uphold nation's sovereignty, won't back down'

Taiwan Prez Tsai meets Nancy Pelosi, says 'Will uphold nation's sovereignty, won't back down'

China begins military exercises around Taiwan; Vietnamese carriers advised to avoid nearby areas

China begins military exercises around Taiwan; Vietnamese carriers advised to avoid nearby areas

Nancy Pelosi, in South Korea, avoids public comments on Taiwan, China

Nancy Pelosi, in South Korea, avoids public comments on Taiwan, China

China deploys Nuclear submarine in Taiwan Straits military drills after Pelosi's visit

China deploys Nuclear submarine in Taiwan Straits military drills after Pelosi's visit

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan

China halts climate, military ties with US in protest against Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China halts climate, military ties with US in protest against Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack

Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack

Taiwan begins live-fire artillery drills in defence against China's attack

Taiwan begins live-fire artillery drills in defence against China's attack

US to take 'calm & resolute' steps to support Taiwan amidst China's intimidation: White House

US to take 'calm & resolute' steps to support Taiwan amidst China's intimidation: White House

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and objects to it having any official contact with foreign governments. 

Latest World News

India@75

Top News

Latest News