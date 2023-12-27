Jaishankar to meet top Russian diplomat shortly, BRICS and Middle East crisis on top agenda I Key Expectations

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Goa.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who embarked on a five-day visit to Russia, is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov today, Wednesday, where the leaders discussed a wide range of issues including bilateral, trade, currency, Middle East conflict, Ukraine crisis and other global issues.

Earlier this year, both leaders met each other multiple times where both discussed Global South and the Group of 20 (G20), the expansion of the BRICS and other Asia-centric issues.

According to the Russian state media outlet, TASS, this time, the sides are expected to pay special attention to enhancing cooperation in various spheres and boosting dialogue within the framework of multilateral formats, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Group of Twenty (G20) and BRICS.

The Indian minister is also scheduled to visit Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg and a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov. Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar had held meetings with Manturov where the duo discussed the opportunities lie in India.

During the conversation, it is expected that the ministers would discuss the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, especially between Israel and Hamas, besides holding a detailed analysis of the Ukraine war which Moscow dubbed as a "special military operation".

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

