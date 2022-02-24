Will Russia use 'Father of All Bombs' against Ukraine? The result could be horrifying

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/EVGENIY MALOLETKA Ukrainian solders walk at an air defence base after an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Russia Ukraine News War: Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday (February 24, 2022) morning. As soon as President Vladimir Putin approved military action in a surprise televised address, Russian forces pounded Ukraine. Russian air force jets dropped bombs on several Ukrainian cities while ground troops made rapid strides from north, south and east.

As weeks of intense world diplomacy failed to prevent Russia's aggression, fears are now that Putin may use devastating weapons against Ukraine. Russia has the 'Father of All Bombs' (FOAB) that Moscow can use against Kyiv to establish its supremacy.

According to The Sun, which quoted defence sources, Putin has already ordered the use of FOAB to be used as part of "shock and awe" campaign.

Image Source : AP/PTI A view of the Ukrain's capital city of Kyiv.

What is FOAB

The monster bomb, that can be dropped from fighter jets, detonates mid-air producing extremely high temperatures. The non-nuclear bomb can cause devastation equivalent to more than 44 tons of TNT, reports say. According to Reuters report, Russia had first detonated the FOAB in 2007 for a test.

The bomb that was allegedly used in Syria can be used to demolish the Ukrainian defence establishment and more importantly break the morale of the country's military and people.

In April 2017, the US had dropped what it called the 'Mother of All Bombs' or MOAB on ISIS hideouts, bunkers in northeastern Afghanistan. This was confirmed by the Pentagon.

The MOAB is considered to be the largest conventional bombs in the arsenal of the US forces. Consider this: Russian FOAB explodes with four times more intensity and energy that America's MOAB.

