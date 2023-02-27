Zelenskyy fires Ukraine's commander of joint forces weeks ahead of his work anniversary I Know reasons

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia-Ukraine war: In a major development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the commander of the joint forces operation from his post on Sunday. According to a report by CNN, President Zelenskyy signed the decree for the removal of Major General Eduard Mykhailovich Moskalov but he did not mention the reason behind his concrete action. Moskalov's removal came weeks before he was about to complete his work anniversary in March.

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when Zelenskyy fired his top official. Ever since the war erupted against Russian forces, President Zelenskyy took staunch action against those involved in spying or other corruption charges.

In the series of such actions, Zelenskyy had dismissed the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko. On the same day, Deputy Defence Minister Viacheslav Shapovalov also resigned, local media reported, alleging his departure was linked to a scandal involving the purchase of food for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Zelenskyy fired had fired other top officials last year

Zelenskyy had promised personnel changes in the government, regional administrations and security forces following corruption allegations that emerged after Russia's invasion last February.

Tymoshenko last year was under investigation relating to his personal use of luxury cars. He was also among officials linked last September to the embezzlement of humanitarian aid worth more than USD 7 million earmarked for the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

He has denied all the allegations. Zelenskyy vowed to drive out corrupt officials in comments, when a deputy minister was dismissed for being part of a network embezzling budget funds. Ukraine's infrastructure ministry later identified the dismissed official as Vasyl Lozynsky, a deputy minister there.

