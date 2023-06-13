Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
Russia launches 'massive' missile attack on Zeleskyy's hometown; kills 10

The missiles hit civilian sites including a residential building, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the Mayor of Kryvyi Rih.

Image Source : AP In this photo released by Dnipro Regional Administration, emergency workers extinguish a fire after missiles hit a multi-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

In a fresh attack, at least 10 people were killed on Tuesday after the Russian forces launched missiles on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown in Kryvyi Rih. 

The missiles hit civilian sites including a residential building, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the Mayor of Kryvyi Rih. 

Vilkul further said that  28 other people had been wounded and at least one person was believed to be under the rubble. 

In an early afternoon update Tuesday, Vilkul wrote on the Telegram app that a dozen injured people had been rushed to city hospitals. 

(With inputs from AP)

