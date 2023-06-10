Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia-Ukraine war: 'Counteroffensive, defensive actions taking place,' says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, stated on Saturday that his top commanders were in a "positive" mindset as their troops engaged in intense fighting along the front line and that "counteroffensive" and defensive actions were underway against Russian forces.

At a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Ukrainian leader addressed a question regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's earlier statement that Ukraine's counteroffensive had begun and that Ukrainian forces were suffering "significant losses."

"The counteroffensive, defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine. I will not speak about which stage or phase they are in," Zelennsky stated.

He said, "I am in touch with our commanders of different directions every day," naming five of Ukraine's highest-ranking military leaders. “Everyone is positive. Pass this on to Putin.”

Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine

The first foreign leader to visit Ukraine since devastating floods were caused by a dam breach in the Dnieper River, Trudeau offered financial, military, and moral support for Ukraine.

In addition to the $8 billion that Canada has already contributed since the war began in February 2022, he pledged $500 million in new military assistance and $10 million in humanitarian aid for the flood response.

Although Trudeau did not directly blame Moscow, he stated that the dam's collapse was "a direct consequence of Russia's war."

Ukraine's General Staff said Saturday that "heavy battles" were continuous, with 34 conflicts over the earlier day in the country's modern east.

It said that Russian forces were "defending themselves" and launching air and artillery strikes in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, but provided no additional information.

