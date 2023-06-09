Pro-Ukrainian hackers claim to have crippled Russia’s entire banking system: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

In a major blow to the Russian banking system, a pro-Ukrainian hackers group reportedly took down Infotel JSC-- a Russian internet service provider (ISP) crucial for operating a platform that Moscow banks use to facilitate the financial system.

According to a report by Pravda, the hackers first attacked a number of Russian websites and then published a banner, demanding to pour more support for the Ukrainian forces. Notably, Infotel is responsible for communication between the Central Bank of Russia and other legal entities such as banks, online stores, credit institutions, etc.

This resulted in an almost collapse-like situation as major Russian banks and credit institutions across the country do not have access to banking systems and cannot make payments. Multiple reports also claimed there were some interruptions in communication in Moscow.

Not the first time

Notably, this is not the first time when such an incident take place in Russia. But, ever since Kremlin attacked its neighbouring nation, it has been facing multiple severe attacks by pro-Ukranian groups.

Earlier last year, multiple hacking groups attacked Russian officials' computers. Although the system was restored after some time, Ukrainian supporters published banners, forewarning President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from the war-torn nation.

