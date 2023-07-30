Putin downplays skipping BRICS Summit in S Africa amid ICC warrant controversy: 'My presence is more...'

Follow us on Image Source : KREMLIN Russian President Vladimir Putin while speaking to media persons in St Petersburg.

Nearly two weeks after the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the upcoming BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, he was seen downplaying his absence when several reporters asked him the reason behind his decision. Addressing a press conference following the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersberg on Saturday, the leader said, "He doesn't think his presence there is more important than my presence here in Russia".

Earlier this month, a controversy broke out after his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa urged him not to attend the mega event in person-- months after sending him an official invitation for the BRICS Summit.

It is worth mentioning that the International Criminal Court (ICC), in March this year, issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president because of his brutal actions in Ukraine. The arrest warrant was issued after a report from a United Nations-backed inquiry asserted that Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity.

Since South Africa is a signatory of the ICC, it has to arrest the Russian leader if he lands on the soil of Johannesburg. However, as per the current global setting, it was unlikely that African nations would take any "risk" of arresting Putin.

Meanwhile, during the presser, Putin said he is in contact with his colleagues-- referring to the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa, which together with Russia constitute the BRICS bloc, and that he doesn't “think my presence at the BRICS summit is more important that my presence here, in Russia, right now".

"That's it," Putin said, adding he will take part via video link and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to the summit.

