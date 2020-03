Image Source : AP Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits Russia's Kuril Islands

An earthquake of 7.5 magnitude jolted Russia's Kuril Islands, The United States Geological Survey reported on Wednesday. As per the report, the earthquake hit at 1:49 PM local time at a depth of 56 kilometers.

No damage or injury has been reported yet.

This is a developing story...

