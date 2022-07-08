'I’m standing to be the next leader...': Rishi Sunak launches bid to be next UK PM

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rishi Sunak has started making his pitch to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak next UK PM bid: After UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's exit, one of the front contenders, Rishi Sunak, made his move to take the top spot. Earlier, Sunak's resignation as Finance Minister of the UK triggered a slew of resignations in Boris Johnson's cabinet, forcing him to step down. If Sunak manages to win the top berth, he will be the first Indian-origin man to be Prime Minister of the UK.

Two days back, in his resignation letter, British-Indian Rishi Sunak told Johnson: “it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different. The public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently, and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," he wrote.

"Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions," he said in a social media video launching his campaign. The 42-year-old MP and son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has long been seen as an heir apparent to Johnson at 10 Downing Street and is believed to have garnered the support of a significant chunk of the Conservative Party to launch his candidacy.

“We need to make sure that's not the end of the British Indian story. There are lots more we can achieve. There are lots more we can do. And I'm really excited about the future,” he told reporters last week when asked if he could go on to be the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK.



