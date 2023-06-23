Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi US Visit: Ambani to Mahindra to Pichai- guests who attend State Dinner | WATCH

PM Modi US Visit: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday hosted the State Dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. Around 400 guests attended the State Dinner with much zeal at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn. Big names in the tech world, film and fashion industry, as well as billionaire industrialists, joined the historic gathering here. The menu included marinated millets, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn kernel salad and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake. The menu was prepared taking note of the dietary restrictions of the visiting prime minister.

"The guests here symbolise so much about the US-India relationship - our energy, our dynamism, and our potential," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the State Dinner. "You have gathered a group of exceptionally talented and remarkable people tonight, I must commend you for that," he said thanking President Biden and the first lady for hosting the dinner.

Several videos are doing rounds on social media, where, Indian billionaires including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anand Mahindra were seen attending the dinner. CEOs of Apple, Google, Microsoft and Adobe -- Tim Cook, Sunder Pichai, Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen -- also attended the event including corporate leader Indira Nooyi.

Marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce were included in the first course of the State Dinne. The Main course had stuffed portobello mushrooms and a creamy saffron-infused risotto.

Human rights activist Martin Luther King III, tennis legend Billie Jean King, filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Grammy award winner Joshua Bell and entrepreneur Frank Islam also joined the dinner.

PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

