7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Peru, no injuries reported

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook a remote region of southern Peru on Thursday, sending frightened people running into the streets in nearby Bolivia, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The US Geological Survey said the 7:02 am (1202 GMT) quake was centred 13 km (8 miles) west-northwest of Azangaro, but was fairly deep — 218 km (135 miles) beneath the surface.

The quake swayed some buildings in La Paz, the capital of neighbouring Bolivia, where people fled into the streets. It was also felt in Peruvian cities such as Arequipa, Tacna and Cusco, as well as in northern Chile, but local authorities and radio stations had no reports of damage or victims.

