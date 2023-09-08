Pakistani girl creates a new record by scoring top grades in 34 subjects of UK exam

Follow us on Image Source : X/@CMSHEHBAZ The 16-year-old girl was felicitated by the former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in the United Kingdom capital earlier this week.

A British-Pakistani Student, Mahnoor Cheema has set a record by securing top grades in 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level in London. The 16-year-old girl was felicitated by the former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in the United Kingdom capital earlier this week.

While congratulating on her achievement, Former Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif writes on his social media platform “X, formerly known as Twitter, 'It is always very uplifting to meet bright young minds like Mahnoor Cheema. By securing A* in a wide range of subjects from Maths and Astronomy to French and Latin, Mahnoor has not only made all of us proud but also has also set a great example for our children.

'During the past one decade, I have come across a number of brilliant and resilient students—from Inam Ullah—Danish School—to Malala, who are the source of great inspiration for students from different backgrounds. These exceptional success stories will definitely inspire more Pakistanis to shine and achieve their dreams', he added.

According to Geo news, the former prime ministers welcomed cheema and her family to Stanhope house and presented a Macbook pro laptop by PML-N leaders as gift to encourage the student.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai were also invited at the occassion to celebrate her remarkable feat. Malala praised the remarkable achievement of Pakistani Mahnoor Cheema and said she is an inspiration to children in Pakistan and around the world.

Cheema expressed her gratitude towards the activisit Malala and wrote, 'I have grown up admiring her courage, tenacity and utter dedication to give a voice to the underrepresented. It was wonderful to be able to thank her in person, for inspiring me and millions of other young women to pursue our education and speak up for what is right.'

