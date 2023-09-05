​US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan now in Pakistani Taliban's hands: Premier

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban patrol on road during celebration marking second anniversary of withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister has claimed that the equipment left behind by the US military during its withdrawal from Afghanistan has fallen into the hands of militants and made its way to the Pakistani Taliban.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, sworn in last month, said on Monday (September 4) that the equipment which includes items like night visions and firearms are now “emerging as a new challenge” for Pakistan as it has boosted the fighting capabilities of the Pakistani Taliban.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, have over the past months intensified attacks on Pakistan's security forces. The TTP is a separate militant group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as the US and NATO troops withdrew from the strife-torn country after nearly 20 years of war.

The US-backed and trained Afghan military crumbled in the face of the Taliban sweep.

There is no definite information on how much US equipment was left behind — but the Taliban seized US-supplied firepower, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters, and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. Though no one knows the exact value, US defence officials have confirmed it is significant.

Kakar, while making the allegation, did not provide any evidence to support his statement or direct link of the Afghan Taliban and the TTP.

He cited the need for a “coordinated approach” to deal with the challenge of the leftover equipment.

Kakar also did not criticise the Afghan Taliban — Islamabad has tried to reach out and act as an interlocutor between the international community and the new rulers in Kabul, who have been ostracised for the harsh edicts they imposed since their takeover.

According to two security officials in Islamabad, the TTP either bought the equipment from the Afghan Taliban or was given as an ally.

In recent months, the TTP has also released statements and video clips in recent months claiming that it possesses guns with laser and thermal sighting systems.

An official said that the TTP now attacks the Pakistani troops from a distance.

