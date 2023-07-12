Pakistan: Heavily-armed militants kill 4 soldiers in terror attack on Army Base

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: @OSPSF Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claims responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan terror attack: In an apparent terror attack, at least four soldiers were killed by heavily-armed militants at an army garrison in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province in the early hours of Wednesday. Five others were wounded. According to reports, three militants were also killed, the media wing of the army said in a statement. Militant group - Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan - claimed responsibility for the attack.

The intense shootout also resulted in the death of a female passerby and left five other civilians injured, it added.

According to reports, an initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was countered by soldiers on duty and in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, terrorists were contained into a small area at the boundary. "A clearance operation by Security Forces is underway to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well, the statement said.

Earlier this month, four security personnel lost their lives while a terrorist was killed after attacks by the rebels in the Dhana Sar area of Balochistan.

Balochistan province has experienced a surge in violent incidents in recent months, including bombings and targeted attacks, leading to heightened security measures and public safety concerns.

Latest World News