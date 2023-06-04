Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pakistan: 2 soldiers, 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan : At least 2 terrorists along with two soldiers were killed in an encounter that broke out in Pakistan's Bannu district of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Saturday that the exchange of fire took place during a search operation in the Janikhel area of the district.

The personnel of the security forces killed two terrorists during the exchange of intense fire and also confiscated weapons and ammunition from the site. Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army also lost their lives, Xinhua news agency reported. The ISPR added that the country's armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorism.

Earlier, four people were killed in a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, the army said in a statement, reported Reuters. The bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, killing two soldiers, a policeman and a civilian, security officials said.

It was the second attack to hit Pakistan in as many days. The bombing happened in North Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.

