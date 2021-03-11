Image Source : VIDEO GRAB TWITTER @SAMRIREPORTS Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl kidnapped, converted to Islam, married off to abductor

In yet another incident of abduction and forcible conversion of a Hindu girl in Pakistan, a minor girl belonging to the minority community was kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam. She was later married off to the abductor.

The girl, believed be 13, was kidnapped by a man of Bahalkani tribe. She was forcibly converted to Islam by Barelvi cleric Mian Mithoo.

According to South Asia Media Research Institute, the girl was married off to her abductor after the conversion. The incident took place in the Tangwani Taluka of Kashmore district in Sindh province, a report in Pakistan Today said.

The institute also shared the video of the conversion which has now gone viral on the internet.

The minor girl was kidnapped by five men from her home on March 8. According to her father's claim, at least five armed men had barged into their residence and dragged the girl to a vehicle and escaped.

Reports say that the local police have filed an FIR in connection with the case. The girl reportedly appeared before a court and admitted that she is not a minor and her real age is over 18 years. The girl also alleged that she married against her parents' wishes.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the police has lodged the case under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

