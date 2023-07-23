Mexico: 11 killed as man sets bar on fire after being kicked out for disrespectful behaviour

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC An arson attack in Mexico's Sonora claimed 11 lives

A man was arrested on Saturday in Mexico's San Luis Rio Colorado city for allegedly setting a bar on fire, that killed 11 people, in Mexico's Sonora state after being kicked out for behaving disrespectfully with women, according to officials.

Authorities said that the suspecr threw a Molotov cocktail at the Beer House bar in a drunken state on Saturday after he was thrown out, which started a big fire. The fire claimed the lives of seven men and four women, while four others were hospitalised, according to a statement by the Sonora state Attorney General's Office.

Many injured persons were rushed across the border to hospitals in the United States for treatment. The bar is located very close to the Mexican border to the US.

San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor on Saturday tweeted that a suspect has been arrested over the arson attack, but he has not been named so far.

The suspect was reportedly harassing women before being ejected from the bar. "According to versions (from) several witnesses, the person with a young, male appearance was disrespecting women in that bar and was expelled," said the statement from the Sonoran Attorney General's Office.

"Investigations continue to clarify the facts, establish the corresponding responsibilities and bring justice to those who request it, since in Sonora no one is above the law," read the statement.

ALSO READ | Mexico: 29, including toddler, killed after passenger bus falls into ravine in Oaxaca

Latest World News