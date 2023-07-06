29 people, including toddler, killed after passenger bus falls into ravine in Mexico's Oaxaca

Follow us on Image Source : AP At least 29 people were killed in a devastating bus accident in Mexico's Oaxaca

At least 29 people, including a one-and-a-half year old toddler, were killed in a tragic road accident in Mexico's Oaxaca state as a passenger bus lost control and plunged into a ravine on Wednesday, according to the state's Interior Secretary. At least 20 others were injured in the accident.

Oaxaca's Interior Secretary Jesús Romero said that the crash took place in the Mixteca region of the state and some people were seriously wounded, AP reported. He also informed that the bus driver had lost control over the vehicle owing to exhaustion, and plunged it in the 25 metre-deep ravine.

"It appears that a lack of skill and tiredness caused the accident," said Romero.

Pictures of the wreckage suggested that the bus, on its way to the largely indigenous Mixteca region, had overturned and its passenger compartment was completely crushed in the accident. The injured persons were rushed to the Instituto Mexicano de Seguro Social (IMSS) clinic.

The deceased included 13 men and 13 women, ANI reported citing local media. The possessions of the passengers suggested thatr they were employed in manual labour across Mexico and were on their way home at the time of the accident.

Oaxaca's governor Salomon Jara expressed regret over the tragic incident and instructed various state agencies and departments to take care of the victims.

