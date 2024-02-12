'PM Modi personally and constantly supervised case: MEA as 7 Indian Navy veterans return home

Follow us on Image Source : PMO PM Modi with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

New Delhi: The release of eight Indian Navy veterans was possible due to the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday adding the leader never shied away from any steps that would ensure the return of the countrymen. While addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's upcoming visit to Abu Dhabi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, "We are grateful for their return. We deeply appreciate the decision of Qatar's government and the Amir to release them. We are happy to have seven of those Indian nationals back. The 8th Indian national has also been released, and we continue to work with the Qatar government to see how quickly his return to India would be possible.

"The Prime Minister has himself personally constantly supervised all the developments in this case and has never shied away from any initiatives that would ensure the return of Indian nationals back home," he added.

