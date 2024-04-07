UK man cut wife's body into over 200 pieces and then search on internet 'Can someone haunt me after they die?'

Follow us on Image Source : LINCOLNSHIRE POLICE Nicholas Metson and his wife Holly Bramley

In a shocking incident, a UK man who has now been called "the evil monster", killed her wife in such a manner that the police officers were even staggered to witness the brutality. According to a report by BBC, 28-year-old Nicholas Metson stabbed his 26-year-old wife, Holly Bramley, to death and then cut her body into more than 200 pieces before dumping her remains in a river days later. Later, in March last year, police recovered body parts found in the River Witham in March 2023.

The report said the accused man at first stabbed his wife in the bedroom and then chopped her body in the bathroom. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the "evil" husband kept her body in a refrigerator-like object and stayed in the same flat for a week.

"What benefits do I get if my wife has died"

Surprisingly, Metson joked to police that his wife "might be hiding under the bed" when officers were looking for her. He then ditched her body parts in plastic bags and threw them into a river with the help of his friend.

Although the police said they tried their level best to unearth the reason behind the cruel murder case, it is expected the accused may reveal it during a court hearing on Monday, April 8.

Besides, during the interrogation, more chilling details surfaced which could blow one's mind. He searched for questions like "What benefits do I get if my wife has died" and "Can someone haunt me after they die?" hours after he killed his wife.

'Evil monster' grinded hamsters into food processor and microwave

The court heard how Metson had a history of being nasty to animals, and he had previously punished his wife by murdering their pets in grotesque ways.

As per sources of The Mirror, the accused previously left Bramley's new puppy dog in a washing machine, so she discovered the dead pooch inside with the machine still whirring. She revealed that her partner had also murdered her hamsters by blending them in a food processor and microwave. One time she escaped to a police station with her pet rabbits, to prevent them from experiencing a similar fate.

The court heard Metson had previous convictions for offences against former partners in 2013, 2016 and 2017. Metson previously admitted conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by disposing of Ms Bramley's body on 25 March 2023, BBC reported. He originally denied murder but later pleaded guilty when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court last month.

